Anneliese Paula McGeehan

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at McLaren-Flint.
A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at McGeehan Funeral Homes Martin Chapel in Chesaning, with a rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m.
Anneliese was born in 1935 to Leopold and Maria (Kessler) Kramer in Schifferstadt, Germany. She moved to the United States at the age of 18 and married Guy E. Stuart, Jr. of Hornell, New York, in 1954. Together they had two children, Paula Stuart and Guy Stuart III. In 1969, Anneliese married Dr. James S. McGeehan, and together they had one son, Dr. Richard J. McGeehan. She and James celebrated 45 years of marriage before he predeceased her in October 2014.
Anneliese was devoted to her family all her life. She loved caring for her children, grandchildren, and all guests of her home. No one ever left her home hungry. She had a kind and generous spirit, and she was always willing to give the sweater off her back for her family. She loved going to church, cooking, baking, and walking.
Anneliese had a special fidelity to Jesus Christ and her Catholic faith with a fervent devotion to Mary. She loved attending daily Mass, praying the rosary, and sharing her faith. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for a number of years, before transferring to St. Paul Catholic Church. Anneliese also spent four years in Blaine, Minnesota, after James passed, where she made many new friends at the Church of St Paul.
Anneliese is survived by her children Paula (Jim) Storrer, Guy (Marianne) Stuart III, Rick (Laura) McGeehan, Anne (John) Woodard, Marjie McGeehan, Maureen McGeehan-Stewart, Charles (Michelle) McGeehan, and Nora McGeehan; grandchildren William, Kirstin, Aubrey, Emily, Molly, Therese, Guy, Grace, Maria, Richard, Andrew, Tyler, Alec, David, John, Maria, Luke, James, (twins on the way), Amy, James, Nicole, Josh, John, Amy, Annie, Aubrey, Zachary, Brody, Mollie, Keegan, Amy, Rose-Anna, Bryce-Alan, Shashanti, Shiloh, Brendan, Shane, Kaeleigh, Katlyn, Brynnn and Erin; 35 great-grandchildren; her first husband Guy E. Stuart Jr.; and many other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. James S. McGeehan; parents Leopold & Maria Kramer; brother Erich Kramer; children James T. McGeehan and Eileen McGeehan; and grandson Aaron McGeehan.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
