James Edward Smith

Age 83, of Perry, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He lost his battle from the complications caused by sepsis Thursday, July 29, 2021, at McLaren Hospital in Lansing, with his family by his side.
James was born July 9, 1938, in Williamston, to Howard Grant and Thelma Cornell-Grant, then later became the adopted son of Ernest Lee Smith and Thelma Cornell-Grant-Smith.
James married the love of his life Freida Mai Barks on Aug. 19, 1961, at Montrose Full Gospel Church. Together they raised four wonderful children and enjoyed 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
James graduated in 1957 from Mason High School. He proudly served in the United States Army 92nd Trans Co. stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. James retired from the city of East Lansing. He was a member of Am Vets 4064 and the American Legion of Perry.
James is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Freida (Barks); sons Scott (Kay) Smith and John (Kimberly) Smith; daughters Denise McCain and Sandra (Jeff) Eggers; grandchildren Justin (Tealah), Bryan (Tiffanie), David (Rachelle), Steven (Brittney), Nicholas (Jenna), Michael, Dustyn, Jeffrey, Jaden, Logan and Owen; and great-grandchildren Gage, Corbin, Cayson, Kaylee, Payton, Natalynn, Jeremiah, Waylon, Chantzen and Jaxton.
James was predeceased by his parents and sister Joyce (Joe) (Grant) Hines.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, there will be a memorial service held at the Perry Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Timothy Harmon officiating.
Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m.; a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. and graveside burial at Rose Lawn Cemetery will follow the service.
Luncheon will be served back at Perry Church of the Nazarene.
Memorial contributions in James’ name are suggested to PMSER (food Bank). Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.