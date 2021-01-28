Age 81, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Katherine was born Oct. 18, 1939, to Howard Wayne and Eva Adora (Kimball) Richardson.
She was a loving wife to William Clifford Nelson Sr., who passed away in December. They were happily married for 65 years.
She was a loving mother to Linda Sue (Steve) Westmoreland and William Clifford (Carla) Nelson Jr. She was a loving grandmother to four granddaughters, and a great-grandmother to two boys and one girl.
She had a real green thumb, as she tended to her many beautiful flowerbeds. She also loved to paint her late husband’s wooden crafts and crochet afghans.
She is survived by her brother Gerald Richardson, and was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
