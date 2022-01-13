Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service to honor Sue will be conducted this summer.
Sue was born Oct. 22, 1944, in Owosso, the daughter of Walter and Margaret (Coe) Mole.
Sue enjoyed picking up a book and reading, as she would gaze out the window at the deer gathering in the yard, along with all the different birds that would show up at the feeders that Gary placed out by the trees.
Sue loved and enjoyed crafts, from needlepoint to endless hours and days of sitting crocheting afghans and clothes for all her dolls. She married Gary L. Whitesell in Owosso Jan. 11, 1964.
Sue retired after 30 years of service between Memorial Healthcare and Owosso Medical Group, where she met so many dear friends along the way.
Sue is survived by her husband Gary, son Brent (Sandy) Whitesell, grandchildren Ellie and Mason Whitesell, and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her daughter Kelly Whitesell and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
