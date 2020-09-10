Richard ‘Dick’ Johnson

Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. Friday to the time of service.
Richard was the son of Dean and Neva (Yoder) Johnson; born in Elwell, June 20, 1936.
Richard graduated from Alma High School, class of 1954. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Richard worked at and retired from the Tuscola & Saginaw Bay Railroad (TSBY) as an engineer.
Richard was an avid sports fan; he was not only a fan, but also played baseball in the Detroit Tigers’ farm system. He loved to cook and spend time with his family, especially the grandchildren. He loved to attend the grandkids’ events and watch over them. He also enjoyed being outdoors and hunting.
Richard is survived by the love of his life for the past 43 years, Christine Reich; his children Richard Johnson, Scott (Karen) Johnson, Wade Johnson; four grandchildren, Krystal, Dalton, Beau and Michaela; nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Gary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
