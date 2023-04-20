Mildred Beatrice Bradac

Age 93, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Owosso Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Mildred was born April 22, 1929, in Ovid, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Kroupa) Tomasek.
She graduated from Ashley High School in the class of 1947.
Mildred was an active member at St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed classic TV shows, polka dancing and spending time with family and friends.
She married John Bradac in Corunna on Feb. 28, 1952. He predeceased her on June 4, 1983.
Mildred worked at Universal-MagnaTec for 36 years.
Mildred is survived by her children Jeffrey (Pat) Bradac, Jeanette (Michael) Roberts and David Bradac; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Bradac; stepson, Gary Bradac; parents, Frank and Anna Tomasek; seven brothers and four sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
