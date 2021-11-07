Age 73 of Durand, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at McLaren-Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, with final rest in Fort Custer National Cemetery next to his children, Jefferey and Tracey, at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
John was the proud father of four sons and two daughters. He was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Durand, the son of Lewis and Theona (Spicer) Dungerow.
He was a graduate of Durand High School in the greatest class of 1966. He also attended Lansing Community College for two years 1981-82.
John was drafted into the U.S. Army May 8, 1968. He served in Vietnam with the 4th Infantry Division, B Battery 5/16th Field Artillery from 1969-70. He was wounded by friendly mortar fire Aug. 8, 1969. He was discharged March 14, 1970. He re-enlisted into the U.S. Army Aug. 29, 1972, and he served with the 4th Infantry Division, B Battery 1/27th Field Artillery in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
John was seriously injured when he was hit by an Army Jeep July 3, 1973. He received a medical retirement Feb. 27, 1975.
John worked for Grand Trunk Railroad for four years as a clerk. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1984 to 1995. He was a mail handler for one year then spent 10 years as a rural carrier. He retired Nov. 4, 1995.
John was a proud life member at Reed-Raymond Post 2272 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Durand. He served as post commander in 1988-89. He served as post quartermaster for 15 years from 1994 to 2015 and he was all-state quartermaster three times during that period.
John proudly served as a member of the Durand Parks and Recreation Board for several years. He was most proud with the board’s work on the Durand Veterans Memorial Park.
He played men’s and co-ed softball in Durand for 20 years from 1975 to 1994. His 1992 softball team finished second in the state tournament. In 1993 they finished third.
John loved playing golf. On July 7, 2000, he shot a hole-in-one at the 220-yard eighth hole at Dutch Hollow; it was their first hole-in-one of the year. John shot a 71 for the round that included three birdies.
John is survived by his sons John II, Erik and Joseph (Taylor; daughter Nancy (Bill) Barber; grandchildren Olivia Dungerow, Koltin Barber, Jackson Dungerow and Charlotte Dungerow; brother Stanley (Nancy) Dungerow; many nieces and nephews; and his life-long friend Bill Strachan — and no matter what he tells you, “I did not hit him with that 3-wood!”
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Jefferey; daughter Tracey; sisters Nancy Haskins, Glenda Frank, Corla and Louann Nations; and brothers William, Jerry and Phillip.
John was very proud of his great-great-grandfather, Franklin Roth, who died on July 1, 1864, at Andersonville during the Civil War; and his great uncle, Wirt Rhodes, who died May 28, 1918, in France during WWI.
Memorial contributions given in John’s name are suggested to the Durand VFW Reed-Raymond Post 2272. Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
