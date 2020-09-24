Was born March 25, 1927, to George and Fern (Davis) Darling of Perry.
The fourth of five children born to her parent’s union, her siblings include Opal Drake, Virgil Darling, Ruth Heath, and Majel Lowrie.
As a child she resided on the family farm on Church Road in Perry, where she created some of her greatest memories. Helen attended Perry Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1946.
Helen passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the age of 93. Services were Sept. 11 at Skinner Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel.
Helen was preceded in death by both parents, all of her siblings, and sons Larry Hewitt and Dave Hewitt.
She is survived by children Nancy (Wayne) Cook, Sherry (Donald) Laux, Debbie (Al) Argumedo, Jackie Kuykendoll, Kirk Hewitt and Kris (Gladys) Hewitt; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
