Jeray Lynn Kramer

Age 37, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Cremation has taken place and there are no services at this time.
Jeray was born Feb. 15, 1984, in Saginaw, the son of Jerry and Mona Lisa (Roach) Kramer. He enjoyed electronics, video games and socializing with people. He was a greeter at New Creation Church of Owosso.
Jeray is survived by his father Jerry Kramer; uncles Matt and Holly Roach of Owosso, Mark Roach of Owosso, Fred Kramer of Lansing, and Terry and Maxine Kramer of Durand; aunts Alonda Halfield of Owosso and Roseann and Robert Duncan of Burton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother and grandparents Jesse and Jean Roach.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
