Age 87, of Byron, died Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at noon Thursday, June 18, at Byron Baptist Church, 410 N. Ann St. in Byron. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may make contributions to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Lamar was born Aug.7, 1932, in Byron, the son of Dallas and Ada (McCaslin) Hibbard. He graduated from Byron High School. Lamar and Muriel Morgan were united in marriage Oct. 24, 1953 in Byron.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1956. Lamar worked 30 years at General Motors Buick and Fisher Body as a stock picker until his retirement in 1989.
He was a member of Byron Baptist Church and a 4-H leader. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and tinkering.
He is survived by his loving wife, Muriel Hibbard; children Karen (Ronald) Stanbaugh, Lynette (Mark) Smakal, Michael (Jill) Hibbard, Carolyn (Tom) Boillat, Teresa (Joe) Estrada and Dale Hibbard; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Orlo Hibbard, Arlis Hayton and Laura Plekes; sister-in-law Marylou Hibbard; and many nieces and nephews.
Lamar was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Clifford Arnold; brothers Bryan, Leolan and Bert Hibbard; sister Mildred Moliassa; sister-in-law Gloria Hibbard; and brothers-in-law Walt Plekes and Robert Hayton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you Lamar’s caregivers, Denise, Anna, Rhonna and Mike O.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.