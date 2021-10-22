Evelyn Jane Speers

Age 89, of Owosso, passed away after a brief illness Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Osgood Chapel in St. Johns. Private family burial will take place at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Owosso.
Visitation will be from noon until the service at the funeral home.
Evelyn was born in Flint Jan. 22, 1932, the daughter of Theodore John and Marian Theresa (Fedewa) Armbrustmacher. She graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School in Owosso with the class of 1949. On April 18, 1953, Evelyn married George A. Speers in Owosso. He passed away Feb. 14, 2020.
Evelyn was passionate about genealogy. She performed extensive research that benefited not only her family, but others as well.
Evelyn is survived by children David (Cheryl) Speers, of Fowler, Tracy (Rex) Mohnke, of St. Johns, Tom (Linda) Speers, of Fife Lake, Jane (Lyle) Meece, of Warren, Indiana, Linda (Ben) Rodeffer, of Morriston, Florida, and John (Brenda) Speers, of Fowler; grandchildren Dani (Ed) Nettle, Eric (Dannielle) Speers, Craig (Shelly) Ludwick, Christopher (Ariana) Mohnke, Paul Mohnke, Jared (Kendra) Speers, Lauren Speers, Alex (Trey Spencer) Langford and Megan Speers; eight great-grandchildren; brother Ted Armbrustmacher; sister Mary Kay (Kevin) Smith; and two nieces and a nephew.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and husband George.
