Timothy C. St. John

Age 78, of Durand, passed away at Memorial Healthcare Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Mr. St. John was born in Flint March 10, 1942, the son of Clifford and Marjorie (Napper) St. John. He graduated from Swartz Creek High School with the class of 1960.
On May 5, 1962, he married Jeanne Marie Kleinedler at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Swartz Creek. Tim worked for as a computer operator for General Motors for 20 years before changing to EDS, where he worked for 10 years before retiring. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, and was a woodcarver of wildlife.
Tim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jeanne; children Dr. Timothy Clifford (Judy) St. John II of Alpena, and Jill (Al) Hendry of White Lake; and granddaughters Mackenzie and Kylie Hendry.
He was predeceased by his parents.
There will be no services at this time with a spring burial to be announced. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.