William “Bill” Brooks passed away on the morning of April 14, in the comfort of his recliner with his wife Heather and daughter Cheyenne by his side.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Forrest “Pat” and Rose Brooks; and father-in-law, Russell Steinke.
Bill leaves behind his sisters Terry (Don) Jagos, Dani (Rob) Stanton, Kelly Newell and Hether (Dave) McIntyre; brother Steve (Diane) Brooks; mother-in-law Shelia Steinke; brother-in-law Hans (Tamara) Steinke; buddy Chance; fat cat Roxy; seven chickens; approximately 87 baseball caps; an unfinished level 3,775 on “Bubble Shooter”; and many, many family members and great friends.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Saturday until the service.
Bill married the love of his life, Heather, March 25, 1989, and they were blessed with a beautiful spring day. Just imagine “When Harry Met Sally,” but a thousand times better. I guess that is what happens when you take a chance on a blind date. Together, they traveled the world for several years, before settling back down in their hometown of Owosso.
Bill served six years in the U.S. Navy, five of which were attached to the U.S. Marines as a hospital corpsman. He was part of the prestigious 942 drill team, completed field medical school, and spent most of his military service as an EMT and combat corpsman. He is a veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm. One of his fondest memories was testing the limits of speed in the ambulance.
Bill was a hardworking man, spending 20 years of his life dedicated to his job as a certified arborist with the city of Owosso Department of Public Works. He was also a Michigan State University master gardener (which is fitting as he has always been a die-hard Spartans fan), and held other jobs working in landscape which sparked his green thumb. Bill was a giver and rarely put himself first, finding more pride in doing things for others and the community. When he did allow himself his own free time, he preferred to spend it in the garage, working on a project and enjoying a cold beer, or utilizing his green thumb out in his oasis of a yard and garden.
The plus side to all of this is that he won’t have to endure another losing streak from the Pistons, the Tigers, the Red Wings or the Lions. Hope they have better sports teams in heaven.
Honoring Bill’s wishes, he parts from us with humor, generously passed down to his daughter. For those of you who knew my dad, you will all understand this. For those of you who don’t, well, tough crap.
Love always, your Kiddo, Cheyenne
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
