Age 80, passed away Dec. 11, 2021, after several years of declining health.
As first born to Helen and Graham Durling on July 23, 1941, she was the apple of her dad’s eye, a special relationship that lasted until his death. She was joined by her surviving sister, Alice Lynne, four years later.
She was an animal lover, beginning with Tippy, the cat she brought home at the age of seven and ending with Dutch, a Springer Spaniel.
Susan was a Durand High School graduate of the class of 1959, where she played flute, excelled in debate and was a cheerleader. She went on to graduate top of her class from the Henry Ford School of Nursing in Detroit. She practiced her nursing skill at Henry Ford Hospital, was a psych nurse at Northville State Hospital and taught nursing through Wayne State University. Susan later delighted in running a boutique, as well as being a Mary Kay consultant.
Susan had a flair for style, loved fashion and shopping, and enjoyed furnishing her homes with special touches. She was a gracious hostess who loved entertaining and excelled in the kitchen.
Susan was predeceased by her husband George F. Randolph and her parents.
She is survived by her sister; brother-in-law Jim Davis; nephews Tim (Sarah) and Dan (Ranada); and three great-nieces who brought her much joy Eve, Cora and Lucy Davis.
Susan was very much a family person who showered her nephews and nieces with love and enjoyed attending family reunions and connecting with her relatives. Susan also leaves special friends, Robert and Louise Sherwin, whom she thought of as her adopted extended family.
A memorial service for Susan will take place at noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, 501 N. Saginaw St. in Durand. Internment at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon will follow the service.
