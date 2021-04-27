Age 64, of Durand, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place.
David was born in Durand on July 20, 1956, to Robert Charles and Maxine Louise (Raynor) Austin. On June 25, 1988, David married Bethany Ann Witherell in Durand and they remained there to raise their family.
David spent 32 years at General Motors before retiring in 2006. Hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes; he loved the outdoors and the wildlife in it. He volunteered at the Durand Sportsman’s Club and loved to cruise the backroads looking for deer. His friends gave him the nickname of “Backroad Dave.”
Dave is survived by his wife of 32 years, Beth; sons Adam Witherell and Kyle (Victoria) Austin; grandchildren Adam Witherell Jr., and Melody Austin; siblings Bud (Sharon) Austin, Don Austin, Elizabeth Raymond, Patricia (Larry) Pfeiffer, and Robin Austin.
He was predeceased by his parents and daughter Jennifer.
Memorial contributions in David’s name can be directed to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 Copus Rd. Owosso.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.