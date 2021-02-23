Doloras ‘Dodie’ Horton

Age 81, of Owosso passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home.
A time of gathering will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Dodie was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Ovid, the daughter of Sydney Hurrell and Wanda Shepherd.
She attended Owosso High School.
Dodie enjoyed Bingo, casino trips, traveling, playing cards, going to their cabin, cake decorating, and reupholstering.
She married William “Bill” Horton July 7, 1967, in Owosso.
Dodie was employed at Woodard as a seamstress.
Dodie is survived by her husband Bill; sons Lon (Elaine) Horton, Len (Marion) Tobias, Lee (Colleen) Horton and Lori McNamara; grandchildren Mary Beth (John) Washeleski, Dustin Gelfand, Jessica Gelfand, Darwin Tobias and James Tobias; sister Dixie Reynolds; brother Gaiel (Sharon) Hurrell; and several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Jerrie Whisman, granddaughter Stormie Tobias, brother-in-law Dean Reynolds, niece Becky Scherer and sister-in-law Betty Magley.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pat’s Place Adult Care Day Center in Corunna.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
