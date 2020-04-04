Age 62, of Durand, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Services will be held at a late date. Arrangements will be provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek.
Kefira was born July 20, 1957, in Durand, the daughter of David and Abigale (Clapsaddle) Humble. She married Michael Hoffman in Mesa, Arizona, on April 11, 1981.
Kefira enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and weaving. Kefira was a member of the Knitting Brigade of Otsego County. Surviving are husband of 38 years, Michael Hoffman of Durand; children Naomi Ruth Hoffman of Texas, Mary Elizabeth Rouse of Kansas; grandchildren, Adara Ruth Hoffman and Michael Hoffman. She is also survived by several siblings and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Ross Michael Hoffman.
Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
