Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at St Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Mrs. Furnish was born in Owosso July 28, 1930, to Lyle and Eugena (Lenz) Francis. She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1948. Lila married Clinton C. Furnish in Owosso Sept. 11, 1948.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the St. Bernadine Guild. Lila was a homemaker, avid bowler, AMF bowling instructor and had a year-round passion for Santa Claus.
Lila is survived by her daughters Regenia (Michael) Soich, Charlotte (Jerry) Drury, Denise (Tom) Wetzel and Jeri Lynn Hall; grandchildren Michael, Alicia, Billie, Brian, Amy, Kelley, Amanda, Will and Cassie; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Jack Francis and sister-in-law Judy Francis; and many nieces and nephews.
Lila was preceded in death by her husband Clinton; sons Keith and Joseph; her parents; brothers Jerry, Albert, Carl, Lester and Larry; and great-grandsons Clayton Soich and Landon Hall.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, St. Joseph Catholic Church or charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
