Patricia Nellie (Maxwell) Letts

Age 65, passed peacefully Oct. 18, 2020, at a long-term care facility in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Patricia was raised in Grayling by her mother Barbara Bunker and Howard L. Bunker Sr.
She graduated from Grayling High School in 1973 and graduated from Kirtland Community College, receiving an associate’s degree in accounting. She worked many years as a night auditor for various hotels in the Grayling, Muskegon and Grand Traverse areas. She was a long time member of the Jehovah Witness Community. She enjoyed crafting her entire adult life, often sharing her skills with others.
Patricia was proceeded in death by her premature son Robert Allen Letts.
She is survived by her mother; sisters Lila Meyers (Bill Selley) of Roscommon, Alice Maxwell of Morristown, Tennessee, Kathie Valdick (Larry Cooper) of Belton, Texas; and brother Howard L. Bunker Jr. of Fredrick, Michigan. She was loved and will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews, of note Rosie Letts Conner (Raymond) and Jackie Conner.
A graveside interment of her ashes will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Elmhurst Cemetery in Grayling.
All condolences are asked to be sent to Sorenson Lockwood Funeral Home, 1108 W. North Down River Rd, Grayling MI 49738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.