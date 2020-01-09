Age 45, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, New Lothrop Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and from noon Saturday until the service.
Ray was born Feb. 12, 1974, to Don and Rhonda (Seeback) Herald in Flint. He graduated from Corunna High School. He worked as a car salesman for Young’s in Owosso.
During his life, Ray was a huge sports fan. He especially loved the Kentucky Wildcats and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ray is survived by his father Don Herald; siblings Debbie (Tim) Borrow, Jeff Sari, Dana Herald and Destry Sari; and best friend Nate Praski.
He is predeceased by his son Carson and mother Rhonda Herald.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
