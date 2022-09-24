Denise Jane Hollenback-Cartwright

Age 64, of Sparta, Tenn. — formerly of Owosso — passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Erlanger Baroness Hospital in Chattanooga after battling small-cell carcinoma.
Denise was born Dec. 24, 1957, in Owosso.
She was raised in Corunna and graduated from Corunna High School in 1975.
Denise enjoyed competitive bowling, tennis, and many other sports she played with her friends.
A woman of all seasons, she enjoyed spending her summers tending to a large garden of flowers, fruits and vegetables. Then she’d spend her falls canning her vegetable garden’s yield. In the winter, She loved getting the biggest Christmas tree and decorating it for the kids.
Additionally, Denise enjoyed spending time in the woods hunting, hiking, fishing or hanging out with friends around the fire pit. In Tennessee she loved spending her time at Dale Hollow Lake with friends and family.
Denise was predesceased by her father and mother. She is survived by her two older brothers, Kenneth (Sandy) Hollenback and Dennis (Chris) Hollenback; her loving husband Fred Cartwright and their daughter Rebecca Cartwright.
A graveside ceremony will be held at HillCrest Cemetery at a later date.
