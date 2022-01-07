Age 64, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, surrounded by her family in Raleigh.
She was born July 30, 1957, in Owosso, to W. Eugene and Edna Hecht Prendergast. She was the youngest of two daughters.
As the daughter of a musician, Eugenie took great pride in her years in the high school marching band with which she played the flute and piccolo, though her love for 1970s rock was lifelong. In 1973, she met the love of her life and husband, Joseph Wing, while attending high school in their hometown of Owosso. She went on to graduate from Western Michigan University. They were married 38 years before Joe’s passing in 2017.
Joe’s career took them from Michigan to Ohio, Indiana, and finally to Southern Pines. In 2000, Eugenie and Joe purchased The 9th of September, a paint-your-own-pottery studio in downtown Southern Pines, thus igniting her passion for the business and community it touched. For 21 years, she loved welcoming customers and felt privileged to play a role in bringing people together to connect, to create and to laugh.
Eugenie proudly wore the title of “Nonnie” to her grandchildren and was adored by them. Her enthusiastic love for life, family and dear friends were profound and evident to anyone who met her.
Eugenie is survived by her daughter Laura (Adam) Parker; grandchildren Charlotte and Evan, of Raleigh; sister Marie (Wayne) Brubaker, of Swartz Creek; sister-in-law Janet Waller, of Owosso; brother-in-law Jerald (Patty) Wing, of Owosso; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Wing, daughter Sara Wing, brother-in-law Jeffrey Wing, brother-in-law James Wing, sister-in-law Jacqueline Schaar and niece Olivia Waller.
The family would like to thank their many friends and family for the outpouring of love and support.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387. Interment will follow at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
At the request of the family, face masks are required for all attendees.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Southern Pines Elk’s Club, Attn: Sara Wing Grant, 280 Country Club Circle, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be left at: bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
