Nanci C. Grzesiak

Age 58, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her home.
A gathering of friends will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons. Cremation has taken place.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 12, 2023 @ 11:47 am
Age 58, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her home.
A gathering of friends will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons. Cremation has taken place.
Nanci Catherine Tuttle was born Nov. 12, 1964 in Perrysburg, Ohio, a daughter of Francis and Patti (Gempel) Tuttle. On Aug. 7, 1985 she married Edward Grzesiak. Nanci enjoyed scrapbooking, collecting gemstones, knitting, crafts, photography, painting, fall because of the color change, bird watching, cats and spending time with her family.
Nanci is survived by her husband Edward Grzesiak; daughter Michelle Grzesiak; and siblings Sherri (Mark) Legler, Steve Tuttle, Barbara (David) Vane, John (Lisa) Tuttle, Mark (Lori) Tuttle, Jennifer Tuttle and Joan (Jamie) Brusso.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Paula Riedeman and parents, Francis and Patti Tuttle.
Memorial contributions in Nanci’s name are suggested to the American Cancer society or the Humane Society of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.