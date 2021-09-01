Jeannette ‘Jeanie’ Sherwood

Age 86, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Per Jeannette’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services held.
Jeannette was born in Saginaw, on Aug. 29, 1935, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Dycewicz) Zapolski. She graduated from Saginaw’s Saint Andrew High School in 1953. She married Robert J. Bruns on June 1, 1957. Sadly, after just 16 years of marriage, Robert passed away. Years later, Jeannette met and married Frederick Sherwood with whom she was married to until 2010 when he passed away.
Jeannette was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time relaxing outdoors with a good book and cup of coffee. She loved sewing, camping with her family at Michigan State Parks and would spend her weekends finding treasures at garage/rummage sales.
Surviving are her children Robert Bruns (Marlene Simmons), Michael (Valerie) Bruns and Todd (Lorene) Bruns; grandchildren Erick (Kristen) LaPorte, Corie (James) Switalski, Melissa (Sean) Welch and Stacey Bruns (Elliott Hall); great-grandchildren Liliana and Wesley LaPorte, Ruby and James Switalski, Mackenzie and Greyson Welch and E.J. Hall; sister Jackie (Gary) Rupert; brother John (Paula) Zapolski; and nieces and nephews.
Jeannette had a close community of friends at River Walk Apartments in Corunna, with whom she loved spending time with every day.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Robert J. Bruns and Frederick Sherwood; brothers Jim and Jerry Zapolski; daughter Jeanine L. LaPorte; and son-in-law Rick LaPorte.
Those desiring to do so may make memorial contributions to the LUNGevity Foundation or Water for People.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.