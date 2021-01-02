Of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Orlando, Florida, with her daughter Megan at her side. She fought a courageous battle with cancer and is now at peace.
Donna was born Nov. 5, 1954, the daughter of Don and Gladys Vibbert of Corunna. She attended Corunna schools (Class Of 1972), Lansing Community College and Baker college. She had a zest for knowledge and was a reader of all things universal.
Donna was employed at Vaungarde Inc. for years and retired from Crest Pontoon. In between she spent years living and working in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida, St. Petersburg, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, Hawaii, and Grand Caymans Island.
Those who mourn her passing are son Pat (Janet) Baker of Owosso; daughters Megan (Harrison) Magwood of Orlando, Florida and Mataya Shaw of Flint; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donna was predeceased by her parents, brother Marvin Vibbert, granddaughter Gena Caverson and grandson Anthony Dume Jr.
She will be remembered always by her sisters from “other mothers” Patty O’Dea, Debbie Bronson, Judy Clark, Joni Seib, Mary Jo Winchester and Lee DeWitt.
A private memorial will take place at a later date.
