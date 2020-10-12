Age 48, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral with the Rev. John Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home. Masks are required at visitation and service.
Jeffery was born Dec. 15, 1971, in Owosso, the son of Leonard and Arlene (Horn) Ash.
He graduated from Perry High School, class of 1990.
Jeff was an avid University of Michigan football fan and loved to hunt. He was a member of Heart of Michigan Tractor Club and looked forward to gas tractor trips over the Mackinac Bridge with his dad.
Jeff was a longtime farmer and was employed with Lansing Ice and Fuel.
He is survived by his fiancee Kris Kraiger; parents Leonard and Arlene; children Amber, Autumn, Marlaina and Tyler Ash, and Ashley Kraiger and Jasmine Laity; brother Doug (Joyce) Ash; sister April (Jody) Smith; other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Perry FFA.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.