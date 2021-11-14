Age 95, of St. Johns, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at his home.
He was the last surviving sibling of Andro and Katerina Bernath.
Frank resided in Elsie and the Clinton county area for more than 90 years, and the last few years in St. Johns.
Frank was proud to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps; he enlisted Dec. 13, 1943. Frank was a World War II veteran serving in the Pacific Theater. Upon completion of his tour of duty, Frank returned home and finished his senior year of high school. He was one of the founding members of Elsie American Legion, of which he was a member for 76 years.
Frank married the love of his life, Mary Lucinda Cornell, Jan. 17, 1948. Mary passed away in 2017. They raised six kids: Jerry (Helen), of Portland, Sherry Allan, of Speedway, Indiana, Terry (Phyllis), of Lansing, Larry (Paula), of St. Johns, Garry (Sid), of Elsie, and Barry (Martha), of St. Johns. He had 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He spent time at his cottage at Houghton Lake with his wife, enjoyed fishing and the outdoors with his family. Frank also enjoyed visiting the casino and garage sales with his wife.
Frank worked for General Motors, Consumers Energy and found success with State Farm Insurance as an agent for 34 years, until retiring Dec. 31, 1999.
He served his community at St. Cyril Catholic Church, where he served as commentator on parish counsel; he was a Elsie Village Council member and part of the Elsie Business Improvement Association.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at St. Cyril in Bannister with the Rev. Bill Gruden presiding. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie. A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Cyril Catholic Church or American Legion Post No. 502 in Elsie. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
