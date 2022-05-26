Tonya Snell

Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Tonya was born June 7, 1947, in East Lansing, the daughter of Leslie and Bernice (Ohm) Smith.
She graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1966.
Tonya enjoyed spending time at Pickerel Lake, cross-stitching, doing puzzles, card games and she was known for being the champion at Euchre. Tonya treasured her family and the time she spent with them, especially with her grandchildren.
Tonya was a homemaker. She spent her time raising her children and taking care of her grandchildren.
Tonya is survived by children Michelle (John) Grundhofer, Mike (Carrie) Snell, Marcus (Joe) Snell, Matt (Stephanie) Snell, Monica (Jaime) Cabrera and Melanie Snell; grandchildren Nick Grundhofer, John Grundhofer, Allie Snell, Ben Snell, Vivi Snell, Evi Snell, Gigi Snell, Eli Cabrera and Camila Cabrera on the way; siblings Loretta Taylor and Barb Smith; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father Leslie Smith, mother Bernice Smith and brothers Ron and Jeff Smith.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society, due to the love Tonya had for her grand-dogs.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.