Nicolas E. Herman

Age 35, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A celebration of life will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at The Sideline Sports Bar and Grill in Owosso. Cremation has taken place.
Nicolas was born April 12, 1986, in Flint, the son of Jerome “Jerry” Herman and Martha “Marcie” Eckert. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, craft beer and going to sporting events.
Nicolas was a huge U of M and Detroit Redwings fan. He loved his dogs, Brady and Chloe, and spending time with friends and family. Nicolas worked as a bartender and a cook for over 10 years. While living in Panama City, Florida, he was a distributor of craft beer for Cavalier Brewing Co.
Nicolas is survived by his mother Marcie Eckert; grandmother Jane Eckert; aunt Mary Jane (Jerry) Morgan; cousins Justin (Shana Schultz) Morgan, Mellissa Morgan and her son, Crue; Harley buddy Phil; and special friend Kelsey for all her love and support over the years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Herman, and grandparents Ernest Eckert and Jerry (Charlene) Herman.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Shiawassee Humane Society in Nicolas’s name.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
