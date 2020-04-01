Age 63, of Corunna, passed away at his home Monday, March 30, 2020.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel. Bishop Joel Soleberg and Brother Rich Perry will officiate with burial to follow in Wilkinson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
Keith was born in Owosso Oct. 10, 1956, to the late Birdie “Bert” Benjamin and Ruby Virginia (Davis) Perkins. On June 1, 1974, he married Paula Ann Bloss in Saginaw County and together raised three boys.
Keith worked in receiving at Meijer and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed time spent with his family and grandchildren and loved his Mopars.
Keith is survived by his wife of 46 years, Paula; children Jonathan Lee (Susan) Perkins, Keith LeRoy Perkins Jr. and Branden D. Perkins; grandchildren Jonathan Joseph Perkins, Keith LeRoy Perkins III, Kaylee Perkins, Andrew Robertson and Bridgett (Nick) Elliott; great-granddaughter Paisley Elliot; and siblings Joyce (Roger) Harris, Ronald Perkins, Robert (Phyllis) Perkins, Joann Rogers and Mark Perkins.
He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Charlene Barror, Dale Perkins, Janet Monroe and Edwin Perkins.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with his final expenses.
