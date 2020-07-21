Of Doraville, Georgia, formerly of New Lothrop, passed away unexpectedly July 16, 2020, at the age of 58.
A celebration of life service for Dennis will be held in Michigan at a later date.
Dennis was born in Owosso, to Urban Duane Wenzlick and Eleanor Louise Johnson Wenzlick. Dennis enjoyed traveling the world as a corporate jet pilot. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 24 years. He was loved by many. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
Dennis is survived by his loving parents Duane and Eleanor Wenzlick; brother Darren Wenzlick and wife Amy; sisters Cynthia Alexander and husband James, Lisa Wright and husband Harry, Kellie Wenzlick, and Dana Atterberry and husband Larry; nine nieces, one great nephew and one great-niece.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to furkids.org in honor of Dennis. Online condolences may be made at crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.
