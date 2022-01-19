Age 80, of Flint, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service Thursday.
Richard was born June 17, 1941, in Kingston, the son of George and Doris (Greenleaf) Czekai. He graduated from Kingston High School with the class of 1959. He married Charlotte Swanson in 1960. He married Judith “Judy” Sutherland in 2012.
Richard worked for General Motors at the V-8 engine plant for 35 years. He survived cancer two times. He was an avid golfer, never turning away a chance to play. Richard found his passion in woodworking, making furniture and cabinets. Most of all, he was a lifetime Michigan State Spartans fan.
Richard is survived by daughters Robbia (Dennis) Pipper and Michelle Czekai; sons Richard, Christopher and James Czekai; stepdaughter Dawn (Doug) Kiewitt; stepson Perry Mitru; grandchildren Sara (Brian) Burcham, Amanda Czekai, Shelby Neathammer, Abigail (Brandon) Kortum, Noah Pipper and Emma (Charlie) Hoch; step-grandson Brennan Kiewitt; and great-grandchildren Jada Robinson, Anabel Kuchar, Kasen Burcham and Sophia Burcham.
He was predeceased by his father George; mother Doris; and brothers Wallace and Gary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
