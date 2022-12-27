Lyle Robert Huntoon

Age 91, of Ovid, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Ovid Healthcare Center.
A private graveside service will take place at Ford Cemetery, Elsie and a celebration of Lyle’s life will be held in the spring.
Lyle was born in Dearborn on June 4, 1931, the son of Fred Byron and Catherine Belle (Bigelow) Huntoon. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He resided in the Ovid area for the majority of his life.
On June 2, 1952, Lyle married Shirley Mae Bredow in New Mexico. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage prior to her passing on July 17, 2005.
Lyle had many loves, besides his family. He loved his AA Program, which he joined in 1967. He was proud to have had 55 years of sobriety. Lyle dedicated his life to helping hundreds of others to find their “Higher Power” through Alcoholics Anonymous.
He also obtained his pilot’s license while still working construction jobs.
Upon retirement, he bought the airplane which brought much joy to him and his wife.
Lyle is survived by three daughters Julie (Jim Pomaville) Crackel of Bay City, Teresa (Bill) Beauchaine of Laingsburg and Bonnie (Bob) Harper of Owosso; and two sons Fred (Robin) Huntoon of Ovid and Lyle (Samantha DeSantes) Huntoon of Panama. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother Dan (Sara) Stahl; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; grandson Christopher Huntoon; granddaughter Kim Ormerod; father Fred Huntoon; mother Catherine (Guy) Stahl; and four brothers Jim Huntoon, Fred Huntoon, Bob Stahl and Bill Stahl.
Memorials may be made to your local AA Chapter.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie.
