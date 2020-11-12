Age 75, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery following the funeral services. Military honors will follow. An extended celebration of life will follow the burial at the VFW in Corunna.
Dale was born July 31, 1945, in Manistee, the son of Victor and Margaret (Blaho) Cookingham. He attended East Lake Elementary and Sunfield High School, where he played basketball.
Dale enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17, and proudly served from 1962 to 1966. He was a recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 324. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years and went on to start his own business after retirement.
Dale loved riding motorcycles and playing golf. His travels took him all over the U.S., including Florida, where he enjoyed visiting friends and attending bike week in Daytona. He also visited his daughter annually in San Diego, California. He was one of the 11 founding members of the Iron Wheels Motorcycle Club, established in 1973.
Dale is survived by his daughter Cyndy Deford; son Andrew (Chesney) Cookingham; granddaughters Tess and Laila Cookingham; sister Judith Miltalik; brother Corry “Chip” Cookingham; nieces Vickie (Ray) Klipper, Holli (Steve) Sevigny, Lisa (Gregg) Friedham; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Juanita Cookingham and brother Robert Cookingham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested for Iron Wheels’ Santa’s Helping Hands. Contact Brennan Allen at (231) 878-9609.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
