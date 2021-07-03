Age 62, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
A private family viewing will take place. A celebration of life will take place in Ovid in November. There will be more details to follow.
Timothy was born in Tecumseh Nov. 18, 1958, the son of Willard and Violet (Mills) Zwick. He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1976.
Tim was a lifelong Michigan State University fan and an avid sports collector. In his younger years, Tim enjoyed golf, bowling and playing pool; and he was always there to support his kids in their sporting events.
He started off working in downtown Ovid at his dad’s hardware store Gambles. He went on to operate Taylor Made Dairy Delight and Rushers Market within the Ovid area. Tim was the treasurer for OMESA and a sports writer for The Weekly. He also owned and operated a sports memorabilia store, Capital City Cards. Tim was a lifelong resident of Ovid and loved his friends and community.
He is survived by daughter Taylor Zwick and Dave Larsh of Chicago, son Zane and Claire Zwick of Bath, and his cat Penelope.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend Mark Hudecek.
Memorials may be made to Ovid-Elsie Sports Boosters. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
