Age 79, of Owosso, and Cadiz, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord and to reunite with his wife Jerilynn Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Brandon officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home.
Gary was born in Alma, on Aug. 24, 1943, to Robert Dean Sensabaugh and Phyliss Leona (Speers) Sensabaugh.
Gary graduated from Ithaca High School in 1962. Dad left high school temporarily to lead running the family farm with his mom, brother and sisters until grandpa Sensabaugh recovered from a serious injury.
He graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1966, preparing himself for a 30-year public education career. He began teaching the subjects of English and history to the eighth-grade class at Owosso Junior High School. At times, Gary helped his family with their spoken English. We were uncooperative students if his directions were too frequent.
He married the love of his life, Jerilynn Joyce Jarrad, of Bancroft on Aug. 12, 1967. They were the proud parents of Julie and Jené and usually proud of their son, Dean.
Dad was a champion in supporting his family. We remember him cooking at night in Celia’s drive-in across from the Owosso airport. Later, he enjoyed working as a part-time Indian Trails bus driver on weekends and during the summer breaks. Dad loved that job, and he was the go-to driver when Indian Trails needed someone in a hurry. He would get the call, grab his case full of maps, logs and his CB radio, jump into his driving clothes and shiny shoes, and be out the door in ten minutes. He made thousands of friends among his passengers.
As a retired teacher, Dad also drove the SATA buses locally, transporting children to and from school, and others to appointments and shopping, offering up efficient service and a million laughs. Dad knew his way around Shiawassee County so well, he could give turn-by-turn directions from memory and explain about the best ice cream shop or coffee along the way, and what the crop looks like in the fields you would pass.
Never slowing down, Dad worked full-time for 12 years at Chemical Bank as a courier, light maintenance man and comedian. Staying on the move, Dad was a service clerk for VG’s grocery store, always happy to load the customer’s groceries and send them off with a smile, usually by making fun of himself.
We are a newspaper family, thanks to the Ad-Visor paper grandma and grandpa Jarrad established in the 1960’s. Helping with the Ad-Visor was more of a family activity than work, and Dad was at the center of it all. We all stuffed the papers with circular ads, counted and bundled papers for the individual route drivers, installed newspaper hangers on mailbox posts and drove several rural routes ourselves. On a walking route, dad broke his leg stepping off a curb the wrong way. No problem, he just shifted to something else until the cast was removed. Dad and Jené had a walking route for years and they picked up other routes when a sub was needed, rain, shine or blizzard.
It sounds like life was work, work and more work, but Dad found pleasure in the people around him and in perfecting his craft. Working could be fun, and our nightcrawler business found us skillfully hunting crawlers on many summer nights. Dad and Mom implanted strong work ethics in their kids. They both led by example instead of by command, and the lessons were well-received and everlasting.
Gary was a long-time member of the Lions club in Owosso, and a charter member of the Owosso-Corunna club. Dad was the appointed tail-twister for the Cadiz, Kentucky Lions club, officially responsible for jokes and comic relief. As a Lion, he collected and sorted used eyeglasses for those who could not afford to purchase new ones. Dad spent many hours standing outdoors gathering donations without a single complaint.
When Dean and Julie were young, most of our vacations were spent at McKane Lake in Byron, where we rented a two-story cottage with grandma and grandpa Jarrad and great-grandma Cartwright. We never grew tired of fishing, and spent days hauling in huge stringers of pan fish and bullhead. Dad was a master at finding, catching, cleaning and cooking fish for our feast, and he taught us how to do it well. Still, nobody ever out-fished great-grandma with her cane pole and nightcrawler rig. They were simple vacations filled with fun and togetherness, and we could not wish for better memories.
Dean and Julie were nearly on their own when Jené arrived in 1986, and she brought the family closer than ever before. Dad and Mom raised their new daughter in the same loving environment enjoyed by the older kids, with boundless energy and strong involvement with the Owosso Church of God.
His granddaughters were the light of his life. He enjoyed going to band competitions, golf tournaments, basketball games or anything else that meant seeing his girls. He regretted not moving south sooner to have more years with the older girls. He adored his granddaughters and was looking forward to having a new grandson this spring.
Gary was a major fan of Michigan State University athletics and any team playing against Ohio State.
Dad gave freely to others. Nobody stayed a stranger for long. Seeing someone dining alone, Dad frequently asked if they would like company and would quietly walk off with the bill. He enjoyed volunteering and giving in many different ways.
Gary is survived by children Dean (Janet) Sensabaugh of Corunna, Julie (Mike) Chaney of Cadiz, Kentucky, Jené (Bill) Abrams of Herndon, Kentucky and Patricia Dunkin of Owosso; brother Dick (Nellie) Sensabaugh of Perrinton; sisters Ruthie (Larry) Ouellette of Windsor, Ontario and Diana (Mark) Hubbard of Gowen; granddaughters Madison, McKenna and Samantha Chaney and Abigail and Riley Abrams; grandson Michael Daley; and many other loving family, friends and special friends.
He was predeceased by Jerilynn, his loving wife of fifty-two years, and his parents Robert and Phyliss Sensabaugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.