Susan R. ‘Sue’ Hammond

Mrs. Hammond, or “Gram” as she was affectionately known, age 83, of Bancroft, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
She was born in Flint, on May 31, 1939, to the late William and Elsie “Phyllis” (Parsonson) Shubick. She married Gary C. Hammond on June 21, 1958, in Flint. They moved from Davison to Bancroft in 1971, where they owned Crazy Oak Farm, and where they raised not only their family, but their treasured Jersey cow herd. She was a 4-H leader for many years, sharing her sewing skills with many area youth. In addition, she was a member of the Bancroft Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday school. Her greatest love however, was for her family and she enjoyed sharing time with them. Her caring, kindness and generosity has touched many lives.
She is survived by Gary, her husband of 65 years; son Tim (Eileen) Hammond of Morrice; six grandchildren Tim (Emelia) Hammond of Eaton Rapids, Matt Hammond of Chesapeake, Virginia, Missy Tribley of Bancroft, Bill (Carol) Tribley of Bancroft, Stephanie Hammond of Columbus, Ohio, and Emily (Dustin) Chamberlain of Bancroft; seven great-grandchildren Abi, Kenzie, Jax, Claire, Conner, Calvin and Jo; two brothers Herb Shubick of Montville, Ohio, and Bill Shubick of New York, New York; sister Carol (Larry) Vargo of Burton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Meg and sister, Marge.
A life celebration will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Bancroft Congregational Church, 217 N. Shiawassee St., Bancroft.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Bancroft Congregational Church.
To sign the online guestbook, visit hyattewald.com. Arrangement by Hyatt-Ewald Funeral Home, Bay City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.