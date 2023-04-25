Susan R. ‘Sue’ Hammond

Mrs. Hammond, or “Gram” as she was affectionately known, age 83, of Bancroft, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

She was born in Flint, on May 31, 1939, to the late William and Elsie “Phyllis” (Parsonson) Shubick. She married Gary C. Hammond on June 21, 1958, in Flint. They moved from Davison to Bancroft in 1971, where they owned Crazy Oak Farm, and where they raised not only their family, but their treasured Jersey cow herd. She was a 4-H leader for many years, sharing her sewing skills with many area youth. In addition, she was a member of the Bancroft Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday school. Her greatest love however, was for her family and she enjoyed sharing time with them. Her caring, kindness and generosity has touched many lives.

