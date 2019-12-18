Age 91, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at The Meadows.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Hadley officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service.
Mary Jane was born April 21, 1928, in Corunna, the daughter of Philemon and Lina (Rollet) Glardon.
She attended Lewis School and was a member of Corunna Bible Chapel. Mary Jane loved crocheting, embroidery, farming and gardening. She was employed for many years at Glardon Auction Service, which brought great enjoyment to her.
Mary Jane is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lena and Philemon Rollet; brothers Elisha (Zella) Glardon, Abel (Lillian) Glardon, Sam Glardon, Ben (Rosemary) Glardon; and sisters Dorcas (Robert) Tissot, Ruth (Samuel) Vernier and Esther (Gerald) Labenne.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Corunna Bible Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
