Michael John McCauley

Age 69, of Perry, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home.
Michael was born in Detroit on June 10, 1952, the son of John and Rosemary Ann (Omlor) McCauley. He graduated from St. Mary’s of Redford. Michael was a postal worker and armed security guard before retiring. On April 25, 2009, he married Marcella Louise Cowart in Lansing. He coached hockey for many years with a traveling team and was an expert at military model building and making custom molds for models. He enjoyed dirt bikes.
Michael is survived by his wife Marcella; stepdaughters Amy Allen of Lansing and Maria (Steven) Bumbalough of St. Helen; granddaughter Kayle Bumbalough; brothers Joseph (Grace) McCauley of Northville and Andrew McCauley of Dundee; and sister Mary Daien of Highland.
He was predeceased by his brother Charles and his parents.
Funeral services will take place at noon Friday, Feb. 25, at Family Life Wesleyan Church in Williamston. The Rev. Ron Walker will officiate.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
