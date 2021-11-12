Age 64, of Ovid, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Hope Vineyard Church with the Rev. Bob Moore officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Wednesday at the church.
Robert was born April 27, 1957, in Saginaw, the son of Lawrence and Shirley (Tripp) Gulick.
After graduating from high school, he attended Jordan College and Cedar Springs where he earned his associate’s degree and spent two years studying at Birmingham Bible Institute in England.
Robert enjoyed going to garage sales and auctions looking for any hidden treasures. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially the nephews.
Robert met Bonnie Weber in college in the early 1980s where they were attending classes. After losing contact with each other for many years they were reacquainted through the internet in 2005 and married on Jan. 30, 2016, in Ovid.
Robert enjoyed his job with Huffy Bicycles, which included traveling and training new employees throughout the United States.
Robert is survived by his wife Bonnie Weber; son Ben (Hannah) Gulick; parents Lawrence Gulick and Shirley Gulick; siblings Elaine Marie Clark, Emma Jane (Rick) Brandel, Norma Kay (Doug) Wolfgang, Jerald Lawrence (Nicole) Gulick and Kila Eve (Rod) Weaver; along with several nieces, nephews and loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his parents and infant sister Amy Jo Gulick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Vineyard Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.