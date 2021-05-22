Age 88, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Bob was born Feb. 3, 1933, in Flint to Martin and Lillian (Podolan) Hudecek.
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1951, and from Michigan State University in 1962.
Bob was quite the baseball player and in 1953 was offered a contract. Bob’s professional baseball career ended abruptly though when “Uncle Sam” came calling and he spent the next two years in the U.S. Army.
In 1956, Bob married the love of his life Mary Shultz. They had five children: Mark, Bradley, Michael, Scott and Kristin.
Bob was a teacher for 31 years, with most of his time spent at Owosso Junior High School. During those years, he continued his love for sports by either coaching, playing, or cheering on his kids.
Bob and Mary retired to Tennessee and then eventually moved further south to Florida. He was a gentle soul and had a wonderful sense of humor.
He leaves behind his son Brad Hudecek of Tucson, Arizona; son Mike Hudecek and wife Terri of Toledo, Ohio; son Scott Hudecek and wife Gina of Prescott Valley, Arizona; and daughter Kristi Stambersky and husband Neil of Fernandina Beach, Florida. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Ashley Hudecek, Bo Hudecek, Chase Stambersky, Sydney Dean, Lauren Hudecek, Cole Stambersky, Brett Hudecek, Zachary Hudecek, Jacob Hudecek and Trevor Hudecek. Bob also had five great-grandchildren: Bradley, Skylar, Faye, Ezio and Aria.
Bob is also survived by his brother Bill Hudecek, sister-in-law Bonnie (Paul) Randolph, brother-in-law Jim (Judy) Shultz, plus many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Lillian Hudecek, his wife Mary, and his son Mark.
A celebration of life will take place in Owosso this summer.
Oxley Heard Funeral Home in Fernandina Beach is entrusted with final care.
