It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Lester Woods Sr., age 66, announces his passing during his time with cancer.
Gary, a graduate of Durand High School, worked 17 years for Grand Trunk Railroad and later retired from Walmart.
He leaves behind son Gary Jr.; wife Sharlyn Woods; stepdaughter Shari; stepson Bobby Hatley; brothers Roland, Wayne and Sherry, Ray and Darlene Woods; sister Vickie and Chris Peittie, all of Michigan; stepgranddaughters Becca and Hailie Hatley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Leslie R. and Lucille Woods; and brothers Harold, Bill and Earl Woods.
