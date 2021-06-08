On Dec. 29, 1980, Nicholas “Nick” Alan Hosler was born to Donald and Anita (Potvin) Hosler in Owosso, where he joined brothers Scott and Adam Hosler.
He attended preschool at St. Joseph Catholic School in Owosso and then moved on to Owosso Public Schools. He played basketball for St. Joseph Catholic Church throughout elementary and junior high school. In junior high he started running track, and mainly liked running long distances. He continued to run until he was a junior in high school, when he became ill and was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
He was treated at Ingham Regional Medical Center in Lansing. He completed his treatment in the fall of his senior year. All went well and he was able to compete again in track, making it all the way to regionals. He was also elected as president of the student council in his senior year.
During this time, he followed in his father’s and brothers’ footsteps and became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1999 and started at Western Michigan University in the fall.
He became ill again at the end of that year and had to leave WMU. As tests were done, it was determined to be a false alarm and he was able to return to school.
In 2002 he began working at Curious Kids Childcare/Preschool, where he lovingly became known as “Mr. Nick,” and found a new passion for working with children, a passion that stayed with him for the rest of his life. In 2005, he began to coach for the Portage Public Schools cross country team.
In 2011 he left Curious Kids and began working for the Boy Scouts of America, first as camp director at Rota-Kiwan in Kalamazoo and then as a district executive for the Michigan Crossroads Council. After leaving the Boy Scouts of America he became a school support specialist for Portage Public Schools, working at Portage Central High School.
Throughout his 16 years of coaching, he served as an assistant coach for Portage Central High School cross-country and head coach for Portage Central Middle School track and field, where he was known as “Coach Hos.”
In June 2020 Nick was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Despite treatments, he was able to continue coaching and finished his last season at “The Battle of Portage” with his middle school team on May 13, 2021. After 12 months of fighting this most recent diagnosis, he joined his father in heaven June 5.
He is survived by his mother Anita of Owosso; brothers Scott (Susan) of Leslie and Adam (Dawn) of Portage; nephews Aaron, Christian and Adam Donald; nieces Chloe and Abigail; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends with whom he has created numerous lasting camping, fishing, golfing and goofball memories with over his 40 years of life.
He was preceded in death by his father Donald; grandparents Joseph and Delema Potvin, and Robert and Elaine Hosler.
Friends may meet the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes, 411 E. Centre in Portage. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at the funeral home.
Private interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the West Michigan Cancer Center. To view Nick’s personalized web page, please visit langelands.com.
