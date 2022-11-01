Glenn M. Jandik

Age 79, of Charlotte, formerly of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Golden Days II.
Age 79, of Charlotte, formerly of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Golden Days II.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m Thursday at the funeral home.
Glenn was born on Aug. 30, 1943 in Owosso, the son of Martin and Maxine (Bussell) Jandik.
He graduated from Ovid High School, class of 1961.
Glenn enjoyed watching football, tinkering in the garage, taking care of his beloved Sharon, his kids and grandkids, helping others, talking to people and serving at his local church. He married Sharon Ritter on May 2, 1964; she predeceased him on Aug. 25, 2018.
Glenn was employed at Moorman’s Feed Company until 1988 and then co-owned The Sweet Stop in Chesaning with his wife, Sharon.
He is survived by his children Lisa (Tim) Jaquette of Bellevue and Marci (Tuan) Newlin of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren Sara (Martin) Bliesener, Megan Jaquette, Alex Newlin and Jacob Newlin; siblings Audrey (Jim) Simison, John (Janet) Jan-
^
dik and Bethany (Carl) Snider; along with many other family members.
He was predeceased by his wife Sharon; parents Martin and Maxine Jandik; in-laws Elwin and Lucille Ritter; sister Ruth Thornton; and brother David Jandik.
Memorial contributions to the family (who will disperse to Golden Days II and Family Life Radio).
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
