Loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
Age 68, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 4:50 pm
Loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
Age 68, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Bethany Cemetery in Morrice.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary conducted at 7 p.m.
Joseph was born March 23, 1954, in Flint, the son of Joseph and Marjorie (Redding) Kremski.
He graduated from Morrice High School and attended Michigan State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree.
Joseph was known for his amazing coin collection and had a passion for history and discussing politics. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends.
Joseph retired from the Michigan Department of Corrections after 30 years of service.
Joseph is survived by his mother Marjorie Kremski; siblings Mary Bergman (Ken), Charles Kremski, James Kremski, Steve Kremski and Sheila Kremski-Sandoval; niece Isabella Sandoval; and nephew Marcus Sandoval.
He was predeceased by his father Joseph Kremski in 1970.
