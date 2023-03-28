Anthony ‘Tony’ Victor Mitosinka

Age 91, of Corunna, passed away Monday, March 26, 2023, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Tony was born on Nov. 19, 1931, in Lennon, the son of Victor and Frances (Varga) Mitosinka.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 91, of Corunna, passed away Monday, March 26, 2023, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Tony was born on Nov. 19, 1931, in Lennon, the son of Victor and Frances (Varga) Mitosinka.
Anthony graduated from Owosso High School (class of 1949). He was drafted into the army and was deployed in Korea, rising quickly in rank to Sergeant First Class. After his discharge, Anthony returned to Corunna and married Joan M. Kasson at St. Mary’s in Swartz Creek on June 4, 1955.
Upon returning from the military, he worked at Chevrolet Flint Manufacturing for 36 years as a machinist in the tool room. He also farmed his land for over 30 years. Tony could diagnose and fix anything mechanical, was a creative problem solver and an incredibly hard worker. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, gardening and became an avid golfer later in life. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (4th degree).
Anthony is survived by his children Robert Mitosinka, Richard (Mona) Mitosinka, Julie (Tim) Dodds and Joseph Mitosinka; six grandchildren Matthew (Elizabeth) Dodds, Andrew (Joanna) Dodds, Ryan Mitosinka, Ashley (Tyler) Rieves, Tyler (Alexis) Mitosinka and Aaron Mitosinka; great-grandchildren Lucas Dodds, Connor Dodds, Elizabeth Rieves and Ari Mitosinka; and several nieces and nephews.
Anthony was predeceased by his parents; wife Joan; and brothers Steve, Lebor and Joseph Mitosinka.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St., Owosso, with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, 120 E. Mason St., Owosso with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m., followed by the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Chalice Ceremony.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.