Fritz J.R. Swarthout

Age of 68, of Conroe, Texas, was called to his everlasting, heavenly home at 12:55 a.m.Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in a familiar and comforting place, the home of his eldest daughter, Deona, and surrounded in love by his children, their families, and his siblings; after an extended battle with cancer and the complications it brings.
He was the youngest child of five; born Oct. 8, 1954, to Jack R. and Velma Marie (Rowell) Swarthout, in Owosso. Fritz grew up on a small farm, affectionately named Lazy Acres, on a dead-end road in Owosso, where they had lots of animals through the years: horses, Shetland ponies, turkeys, cows and pigs. In his early years, he attended a one-room schoolhouse, Merrill School, until it was eventually closed, and he was bussed to Bryant Elementary in town, and graduated from Owosso High in 1973. His family attended worship at Burton Corners Methodist Church. Fritz enjoyed lots of sports growing up: wrestling, football, baseball and he won the golden gloves in high school. As in any traditional farm upbringing, his father taught him responsibility: how to drive a tractor, baling and loading hay into the barn, cleaning out stalls and other animal husbandry, and proper vehicle maintenance and repairs. Working hard means you play just as hard, he and his siblings enjoyed playing in the hayloft and climbing apple trees on the farm, roller and ice skating, birthday bonfires, getting into trouble in great-grandma Duant’s kitchen, and what kind little brother would he be if he didn’t enjoy torturing his older siblings on occasion. The family took vacations-a-plenty: Gaylord, Holland Lake, Mackinac Island, Texas to visit family and Padre Island. Later, as an adult, he attained an associate degree from Lone Star College in business finance. Fritz spent most of his career in mechanic work of one kind or another. He retired this year from Gill Aviation in Houston, Texas. He had lots of hobbies and enjoyed some of what life had to offer during his earthly time: western movies, 70’s rock, shooting, fishing, dirt biking, riding his Harley Davidson, tinkering with electronics or anything with a motor, collecting: coins, Harley pocket watches, knives, tools and firearms. He enjoyed shooting in the backyard with his son, Fritz. Teaching his son-in-law Chris how to smoke a brisket…the right way. He loved eating good food and enjoyed any reason to party! He had a good sense of humor and was a joker to the very end; using his last burst of energy to quickly sit himself up and yell, “Boo!”, scaring his two sisters half to death and chuckling out loud in satisfaction, less than 36 hours before God called him home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.