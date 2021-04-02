Age 81, of Chesaning, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Maple Grove with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel, from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
Roy was born July 21, 1939, to Fred and Eleanor (Azelton) Lienau in Chesaning Township. He served in the U.S. National Guard for four years. Roy married Catherine Schneider in 1960; she predeceased him in 1989 after 29 years together.
Roy then married Kathleen (Krupp) Brown in 1992.
During his life, Roy worked for Hehr International and for Peet Packing for 27 years. He was a lifelong farmer, buying his first farm at age 19. He enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards and traveling. Roy loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their activities. Roy was a people person: He had a great smile and laugh, a big heart and made friends everywhere he went.
Roy was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Roy is survived by his wife, Kathleen Lienau; children Sonya (Wayne) Martin, Pam (Jerry) Angst, Becky (Mick) Irland, Rene (Rod) Wurtz, Dawn (Jerry) Boucher, Kevin (Sheila) Lienau, Randy (Cammie) Lienau, Tracy (Ted) Birchmeier and Greg (Theresa) Lienau; stepchildren Ernie (Carolyn) Brown, Carmen (Ed) Kviz, Barry Brown, Valerie (Tim) Baker and Jason (Carrie) Brown; 41 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; sister Donna (Jack) Hopkins; and sisters- and brothers-in-law Bill (Dianne) Krupp, Dan (Pat) Krupp, Anna Dotson, Ed (Marie) Krupp, Tim (Jane) Krupp, Ken (Barb) Krupp and Linda Krupp.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Catherine Lienau; son Keith; brother Ed and wife Jean Lienau; brothers-in-law Bill Werner, Joe Dotson and Louie Root; and sister-in-law Margaret Krupp.
