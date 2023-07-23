Bruce A. Spencer

Age 68, passed away comfortably Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
He was born on April 5, 1955, in Owosso, a son of Alta and William Spencer Jr. In 1973, he graduated from Perry High School. On June 28, 1975, Bruce married Jacqueline Grider in Lansing. In 2005, he retired from General Motors after 30 years. After Bruce retired, he followed his dreams and moved to Higgins Lake. He lived in his own paradise, spending every day he could on the water. He loved to fish, chatting with friends, neighbors and sharing his paradise with them. Bruce had an uncanny ability to make anyone feel at home.
