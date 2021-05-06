Robert (Bob) Yoder

Robert entered the arms of Jesus on May 2, 2021, at the age of 72. Born in Owosso.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Owosso First Church of The Nazarene. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
He was predeceased by mother Alice (Talbot) Yoder, father Llyod Yoder, brother Jim Yoder, and twin sister Rebecca Yoder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Cynthia Yoder; lovingly remembered by his children Rob (Jamie) Yoder Jr., Chris (Dan) Samson, Jen (Doug) Peterson and Dan (Gretchen) Yoder. He had 11 grandchildren that were his pride and joy which included: Myndalynn, Robby, Sam, Will, Alyse, Natalie, Delaina, David, Nate, Donovan and Ellie.
Bob loved his family fiercely and worked very hard to provide a good life for them.
He worked at General Motors for 43 years as a millwright at the Buick City and Lake Orion plants. He also made sure his family knew his Lord Jesus. You would often see him and family at Owosso Nazarene Church. He sang in the choirs and performed in many drama presentations. Additionally, he spent hours building the current location of the Owosso Nazarene Church. It was important to him that more people would come to know the Lord with a larger place to worship on M-52.
God used his wonderful talents of building and engineering to work during the construction phase. Bob also had a cottage at Indian Lake Nazarene Camp, where he met the love of his life, Cindy, 59 years ago. They met each other as neighbors and were later married on July 11, 1970. They had a long, happy life together; his biggest regret was having to leave her so early.
Bob spent his summer weekends and all of August spending time at the lake when his children were growing up. Family time, fishing, boating, playing croquet and playing games were some of his favorite pastimes. After he retired, he was able to spend nearly half of the year there watching the fourth generation of Yoders enjoy his favorite place in the world.
In the later years of his life, Bob spent most of his time with family. He tried to make sure he was there to support and cheer on his grandchildren through birthday parties, countless sporting events, recitals, band concerts and a wedding. He also spent a lot of time praying for his family and church family. His legacy will live on forever, and he will be greatly missed.
